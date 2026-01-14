Equinox Gold targets North American growth after strategic reshaping in 2025

Equinox Gold entered 2026 having reshaped its portfolio and operations significantly over the previous year. The company’s 2025 activity was defined by deliberate decisions aimed at strengthening its North American presence and optimising long-term shareholder value.

A key contributor to Equinox Gold’s repositioning was the ongoing ramp-up of the Greenstone Mine, which showed consistent operational improvement throughout the year. By the third quarter, mining rates surpassed 185,000 tonnes per day, a performance increase that marked not only quarterly gains, but also sustained upward momentum into the year-end.

The company also completed a merger with Calibre Mining, creating a diversified gold producer with a clear focus across the Americas. With two Canadian gold mines at the centre of its asset base, Equinox Gold now presents a simplified jurisdictional profile.

Further reflecting this sharpened focus, Equinox Gold divested its non-core Nevada assets and entered into an agreement to sell its Brazilian operations. These moves were designed to improve capital allocation and enhance balance sheet flexibility.

