Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Equinox Gold targets North American growth after strategic reshaping in 2025

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

Equinox Gold entered 2026 having reshaped its portfolio and operations significantly over the previous year. The company’s 2025 activity was defined by deliberate decisions aimed at strengthening its North American presence and optimising long-term shareholder value.

A key contributor to Equinox Gold’s repositioning was the ongoing ramp-up of the Greenstone Mine, which showed consistent operational improvement throughout the year. By the third quarter, mining rates surpassed 185,000 tonnes per day, a performance increase that marked not only quarterly gains, but also sustained upward momentum into the year-end.

The company also completed a merger with Calibre Mining, creating a diversified gold producer with a clear focus across the Americas. With two Canadian gold mines at the centre of its asset base, Equinox Gold now presents a simplified jurisdictional profile.

Further reflecting this sharpened focus, Equinox Gold divested its non-core Nevada assets and entered into an agreement to sell its Brazilian operations. These moves were designed to improve capital allocation and enhance balance sheet flexibility.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) is a closed end UK investment trust providing shareholders with capital growth and income from a portfolio of mining and resource equities and mining, resource, industrial and other fixed interest securities.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

Equinox Gold targets North American growth after strategic reshaping in 2025

Equinox Gold sharpened its North American focus in 2025 through a major merger, asset sales and key project progress.
cqs natural resources

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Highlights 8% Dividend & Precious Metals Rise

In November 2025, the trust delivered strong performance, supported by gains in precious metals and select mining equities.
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

A refined focus emerges from Equinox Gold’s portfolio realignment

Equinox Gold’s strategic exit from Brazil signals a sharper, more investable focus on long-life North American assets.
cqs natural resources

CQS Natural Resources: 8% dividend, 57% half-year share price growth (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc reported a resilient October, with gold holding strong despite a pull back from its peak and the trust delivering a 3 percent NAV gain
Mining

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income appoints Senior Independent Director

cqs natural resources

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income delivers positive NAV return in FY2025

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple