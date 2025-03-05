Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$494.29’, now 25.0% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $625.00 and $405.00 and has a mean share price target at $494.29. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $395.50 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $387.01 and the 200 day MA is $468.84. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 90.32B. The current share price for the company is: $397.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $112,880,022,104 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.41, revenue per share of $763.10 and a 5.09% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.