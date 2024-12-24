Doximity, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$55.24’, now -4.5% Downside Potential

Doximity, Inc. with ticker code (DOCS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $31.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $55.24. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.83 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day MA is $48.91 and the 200 day moving average is $35.03. The market cap for the company is 10.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $58.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,374,397,668 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 66.87, revenue per share of $2.78 and a 11.83% return on assets.

Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for United States (U.S) medical professionals. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides tools to its members, which help them to collaborate with colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with medical news and research, and manage careers. The Company supports physicians in practice of medicine with mobile and clinical workflow tools, such as voice and video telehealth, secure messaging and digital faxing. The Company’s platform offers marketing, hiring, and telehealth solutions. Its marketing solutions enable pharmaceutical and health system customers to get content, services, and peer connections to medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its hiring solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms. Its telehealth solutions consist of software tools that include voice and video dialers, designed to connect patients with care providers.