Diaceutics PLC 12.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Diaceutics PLC with ticker (LON:DXRX) now has a potential upside of 12.7% according to Canaccord Genuity.

DXRX.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diaceutics PLC share price of 142 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 12.7%. Trading has ranged between 91 (52 week low) and 151 (52 week high) with an average of 91,837 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £117,420,493.

Diaceutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology and solutions provider to pharma and biotech companies. It is engaged in research and development activities in the area of drug development science, precision medicine data and platform software. It provides pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialization solution for precision medicine through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by its platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network. It has two separate products and service lines: Insight & Engagement Solutions and Scientific & Advisory Services. Insight & Engagement Solutions includes access to the DXRX platform diagnostic testing data repository to utilize licensed data insight products, such as lab segmentation, physician segmentation, testing rate tracker and physician signal. Scientific Advisory Services comprise a range of services developed to help improve patient care by accelerating the development, delivery and uptake of precision medicine.



