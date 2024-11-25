DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$24.35’, now 30.6% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with ticker code (XRAY) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $35.00 and $19.00 with the average share target price sitting at $24.35. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The day 50 moving average is $23.25 and the 200 day moving average is $27.22. The market capitalization for the company is 3.73B. The stock price is currently at: $18.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,873,279,862 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.