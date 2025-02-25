DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$22.23’, now 16.7% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with ticker code (XRAY) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $27.00 and $20.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $22.23. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $19.05 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is $19.01 and the 200 day moving average is $23.27. The market cap for the company is 3.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $18.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,340,662,188 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.