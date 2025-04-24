Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Deliveroo PLC (ROO.L): Navigating the Competitive Landscape of Internet Retail

Broker Ratings

Deliveroo PLC (ROO.L), a prominent player in the consumer cyclical sector, has carved out a significant presence in the internet retail industry. With a market capitalisation of approximately $1.98 billion, the London-based company has become a household name in the United Kingdom and beyond, offering food delivery services across a wide geographic footprint, including regions such as France, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.

At a current price of 136 GBp, Deliveroo’s share price has experienced a modest change of 1.90 GBp, or 0.01%, reflecting the inherent volatility in the e-commerce and food delivery sectors. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of 113.10 to 160.70 GBp, indicating some degree of stability within these bounds despite the fluctuations typically associated with growth stocks in this industry.

For investors, one of the standout metrics in Deliveroo’s financials is the forward P/E ratio, which stands at an eye-watering 1,632.85. This figure suggests that the market is pricing in significant future earnings growth, albeit with an element of risk given the competitive nature of the market. However, other valuation metrics such as PEG, Price/Book, and Price/Sales ratios are not available, making it challenging to directly compare Deliveroo to its peers based on these traditional measures.

In terms of financial performance, Deliveroo reported a revenue growth of 3.40%, a positive indicator in a competitive market. Yet, the company’s return on equity is slightly negative at -0.02%, and its net income remains undisclosed, indicating potential profitability challenges. Earnings per share (EPS) is also at zero, which may be a point of concern for value-focused investors aiming for robust earnings on their investments.

Deliveroo’s free cash flow stands at £52.125 million, a healthy figure that underscores the company’s ability to generate liquidity and potentially reinvest in expansion or innovation. This is crucial for a business model heavily reliant on technology and logistics.

The company does not currently offer a dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, reflecting its ongoing focus on reinvestment over shareholder returns. This strategy is typical for companies prioritising growth over immediate profit distribution.

Analyst ratings provide a mixed but generally favourable outlook, with 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and a single sell rating. The target price range varies significantly from 115.00 to 225.00 GBp, with an average target of 163.60 GBp suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. This highlights the market’s cautious optimism regarding Deliveroo’s growth prospects.

Technically, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of 129.12 GBp but below the 200-day moving average of 139.16 GBp, reflecting some bullish momentum in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.00 indicates neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD of 1.58 compared to a signal line of -0.31 suggests bullish momentum.

Deliveroo’s strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving online food delivery space, combined with its robust platform connecting consumers, riders, and restaurants, offers intriguing prospects for investors. As the company continues to expand its footprint and refine its operational efficiencies, it remains a stock worth watching, albeit with a careful eye on the broader market dynamics and competitive pressures.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L): Navigating Market Volatility with Strategic Testing Solutions

    Broker Ratings

    Syncona Limited (SYNC.L): Navigating the Complex World of Asset Management with a Strategic Focus on Life Sciences

    Broker Ratings

    SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L): Navigating Challenges with Global Reach and Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LD ORD NPV (SRE.L): A Steadfast Performer with Strong Dividend Appeal

    Broker Ratings

    Supermarket Income REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L): A Strategic Opportunity in the UK Real Estate Sector

    Broker Ratings

    SOFTCAT PLC (SCT.L): Navigating Growth in the UK’s IT Distribution Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.