DaVita Inc. Share Price Target ‘$156.93’, now 3.6% Upside Potential

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $134.00 with the average share target price sitting at $156.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $151.53 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 3.6%. The 50 day MA is $154.92 and the 200 day moving average is $147.29. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.52B. Currently the stock stands at: $152.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,970,290,113 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.45, revenue per share of $145.29 and a 6.94% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.