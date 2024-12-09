CVS Health Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.2% Upside Potential

CVS Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (CVS) now have 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $57.00 with the average target price sitting at $68.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $59.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $62.13. The market cap for the company is 69.58B. The stock price is currently at: $55.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $83,634,443,986 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.03, revenue per share of $290.20 and a 2.37% return on assets.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company’s segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.