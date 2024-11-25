Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 35.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:CRST) now has a potential upside of 35.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



CRST.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 215 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price of 158 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 35.8%. Trading has ranged between 145 (52 week low) and 272 (52 week high) with an average of 939,521 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £405,785,379.



Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential housebuilder. The Company has seven housebuilding divisions: Southwest, South, Chiltern, Midlands, Eastern, and Yorkshire. The division has two primary functions, which is building and establishing strategic relationships with registered providers and the private rented sector to enable delivery of crest Nicholson homes through different tenures. The second function is to acquire, secure and progress strategic land through key planning stages. The Company also operates a dedicated Partnerships and Strategic Land division which provides expertise in working with its key partners and managing the acquisition of strategic land. The Company’s subsidiaries include Bath Riverside Estate Management Company Limited, Bath Riverside Liberty Management Company Limited, Brightwells Residential 1 Company Limited, Building 7 Harbourside Management Company Limited, Clevedon Developments Limited, among others.







