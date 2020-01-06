Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 100 » Compass Group Paul Walsh to step down as Chairman and Director
Compass Group

Compass Group Paul Walsh to step down as Chairman and Director

Posted by: Amilia Stone 6th January 2020

Compass Group (LON:CPG) has announced that Paul Walsh, Chairman, has indicated his intention to step down as Chairman and Director of the Company to focus on his other business interests. Paul will remain as Chairman until his successor is appointed and so will not seek re-election at the 2021 AGM. John Bason, Senior Independent Director, will lead the search.

Paul Walsh said:

‘It has been a privilege to serve for the last 6 years as Chairman of Compass Group, which is a world-class business and a true British success story on the global stage. We have a strong and well-established Chief Executive in place and I will work to ensure a seamless transition to my successor as Chairman.”

