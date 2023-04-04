Community Health Systems, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 80.6% Upside Potential

Community Health Systems, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CYH) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.75 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see $8.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 80.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $5.43 and the 200 day MA is $3.89. The market cap for the company is $659m. Find out more information at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $1,191m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or leased 80 affiliated hospitals with an aggregate of 12,832 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.