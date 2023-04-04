Chemed Corp – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 7.7% Upside Potential

Chemed Corp which can be found using ticker (CHE) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 590 and 560 calculating the mean target price we have $579.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $537.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $513.58 and the 200 day moving average is $491.09. The market capitalization for the company is $8,114m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,736m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.