CentralNic Group among Europe’s fastest-growing companies for a 2nd year

CentralNic Group PLC (LON:CNIC), the global internet company that derives recurring revenue from privacy-safe, online marketing as well as domain name distribution, has announced today that it has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe for the second year in a row, following the Financial Times’ seventh annual FT 1000 report.

CentralNic has enjoyed a compound growth rate of 78% over the past 9 years, since it IPO-ed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, taking it from $4m in revenues to over $700m today. In 2022 CentralNic’s organic growth was 60%, leading to an overall 77% revenue growth.

CentralNic Group was listed among the top-250 fastest-growing companies in the report published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, and among the top-50 fastest-growing Technology companies in Europe.

Michael Riedl, CEO of CentralNic Group, said: “We are delighted to see that CentralNic Group has been recognised for the second year in a row among Europe’s fastest-growing companies. The Company’s market-leading online marketing solutions have contributed to our strong organic revenue growth between 2020 and 2021, which further accelerated in 2022. We are excited to see CentralNic’s rapid progress on its journey to become a world-leading online marketing platform, helping online consumers make informed choices. Our business strategy continues to deliver outstanding results. We look forward to achieving exceptional results and performance in 2023 and beyond. I want to thank every member of our team for playing their part in making this success possible.”

The latest FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies is available here: https://www.ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies