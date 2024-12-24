BXP, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$84.58’, now 13.3% Upside Potential

BXP, Inc. with ticker code (BXP) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $105.00 and $62.00 and has a mean share price target at $84.58. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $81.89 and the 200 day MA is $70.63. The market capitalization for the company is 13.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $75.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,111,391,492 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.87, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 2.45% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.