BXP, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.6% Upside Potential

BXP, Inc. with ticker code (BXP) have now 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $105.00 and $62.00 with the average target price sitting at $82.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at $73.19 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $77.46 while the 200 day moving average is $71.48. The company has a market cap of 13.06B. Currently the stock stands at: $74.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,705,756,543 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.19, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 2.45% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.