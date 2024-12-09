Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.7% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which can be found using ticker (BMY) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $73.00 and $39.00 and has a mean target at $60.43. Now with the previous closing price of $58.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $55.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to $48.95. The market cap for the company is 120.43B. The current share price for the company is: $59.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $123,696,510,499 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.41 and a 6.07% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.