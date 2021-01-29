boohoo group confirm discussions over the acquisition of Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion group, notes recent media commentary. The Group confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with the Administrators of Arcadia over the acquisition of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton (excluding HIIT) brands. These discussions may or may not result in agreement of a transaction. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. Since 2006, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand, in August 2019 the Karen Millen and Coast brands, and in June 2020 the Warehouse and Oasis brands, all complementary to the group’s scalable, multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2020, the boohoo group had just over 17 million active customers across all its brands around the world.

In January 2021, boohoo Group acquired the intellectual property assets of Debenhams, with the goal of transforming a leading UK fashion and beauty retailer into an online marketplace through a new capital light and low risk operating model that is complementary to the Group’s highly successful direct-to-consumer multi-brand platform.