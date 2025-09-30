Manx Financial Group Record Profits, Fintech Deals, and a Lending Surge Fuel 2025 Growth (Video)

Manx Financial Group’s (LON:MFX) first-half results for 2025 are in and they’ve beat expectations. In a conversation with Group Financial Director James Smeed, we get a clear view of what’s powering the company’s sharp uptick in profitability: a strategic focus on efficiency, a surging loan book, and a fintech partnership that could reshape how the group serves its growing customer base. With Payment Assist and Conister Bank both hitting major milestones, and a high-margin overdraft product launching via new partner Fiinu, this interview looks at the moving parts behind a record-breaking performance, and what’s coming next.

Key Moments:

00:41 – Record £4.1m pre-tax profit (+16% YoY)

01:07 – Net interest income margin up to 62.4%

01:30 – Lending yield climbs from 6.9% to 7.6%

02:18 – Payment Assist reaches £97.6m in lending

03:00 – Conister loan book hits £382.9m

04:28 – Payment Assist volume hits £100m

07:17 – Why the Fiinu overdraft deal is a game-changer

09:33 – November target for Finu product launch

10:20 – Watchouts for UK credit risk post-budget

Company Summary:

Manx Financial Group Plc is a diversified financial services business headquartered in the Isle of Man. Its subsidiaries include includes Conister Bank Limited, Conister Finance & Leasing Ltd, MFX Limited, Payment Assist Limited, Blue Star Business Solutions Limited, Edgewater Associates Limited, Ninkasi Rentals & Finance Limited and The Business Lending Exchange Limited.