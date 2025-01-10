Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Bodycote PLC 24.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Bodycote PLC with ticker (LON:BOY) now has a potential upside of 24.4% according to Berenberg Bank.

BOY.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bodycote PLC share price of 643 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 24.4%. Trading has ranged between 536 (52 week low) and 774 (52 week high) with an average of 306,011 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,166,891,958.

Bodycote plc is a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. The Company’s segments include Aerospace, Defense & Energy (ADE) and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI) business areas, which include ADE- Western Europe; ADE- North America; ADE-Emerging Markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging Markets. Its heat treatment processes include case hardening, tempering, solution and aging treatment, specialty stainless steel processes (S3P), annealing and normalizing. Its metal joining includes specialized processes such as electron beam welding, vacuum welding and honeycomb brazing. The Company’s surface technology products and services range from coating services, coating and application development, specialist coating sealing technologies, complete manufacture, and the supply of coating materials and technology transfer. The Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) services include Powdermet technologies, isostatic pressing services and HIP supporting services.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC 25.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC 21.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC 17.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC 39.8% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC 40.0% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Bodycote PLC -1.5% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.