Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$73.05’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

Berry Global Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BERY) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $79.00 and $64.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $73.05. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $70.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $64.19 while the 200 day moving average is $57.98. The market capitalization for the company is 8.23B. The current share price for the company is: $71.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,478,360,050 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.37, revenue per share of $105.20 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.