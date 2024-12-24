Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.16’, now 15.5% Upside Potential

Berry Global Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BERY) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $79.00 and $70.00 and has a mean share price target at $74.16. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $64.20 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $66.91 while the 200 day moving average is $59.41. The market capitalization for the company is 7.46B. The stock price is currently at: $64.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,614,183,620 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.78, revenue per share of $105.20 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.