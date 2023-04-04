Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Beazley PLC 55.8% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Broker Ratings

Beazley PLC with ticker (LON:BEZ) now has a potential upside of 55.8% according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley set a target price of 921 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Beazley PLC share price of 591 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 55.8%. Trading has ranged between 385 (52 week low) and 736 (52 week high) with an average of 3,643,986 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,009,834,710.

Beazley Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in insurance business. The Company has operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. The Company has seven segments, which includes Cyber & Executive Risk; Market Facilities; Marine; Political, Accident & Contingency; Property; Reinsurance and Specialty Lines. The Cyber & Executive risk division provides cyber and management liability cover for its clients. The Marine segment underwrites a spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap & ransom and war risks. The Political, Accident & Contingency, segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation and credit risks as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration and this segment also underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports and income protection risks. The property segment underwrites commercial and high-value homeowners’ property insurance.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/pneWH
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.