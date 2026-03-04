Barratt Redrow appoints Dean Banks as next Group Chief Executive

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) has announced the appointment of Dean Banks as its next Group Chief Executive. He will join the Group in the final quarter of 2026 and succeed David Thomas who has decided to retire from the business after 11 years as Group Chief Executive and 17 years with the Group.

Following a rigorous selection process supported by external advisers, the Board identified Dean as the right candidate to lead Barratt Redrow through its next phase of growth and deliver its strategy with discipline and focus.

He will join from Ventia Pty Limited, where he has served as Group Chief Executive since 2021, successfully leading the company through its listing and establishing it as a leading essential infrastructure services provider across Australia and New Zealand. Dean brings more than 15 years’ senior executive experience in listed global businesses, including Ventia, Balfour Beatty plc and De La Rue Ltd, and has recently announced his intention to return to the UK.

David Thomas will continue as Group Chief Executive and a member of the Board until Dean joins Barratt Redrow in the final quarter of 2026 and then will remain with the Group until March 2027 to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

Caroline Silver, Group Chair, said: “The Board is delighted to appoint Dean Banks as Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow. He brings strong experience as a public company Chief Executive, with deep knowledge of the construction and infrastructure sectors and a proven track record of value creation. We are confident that Dean’s focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence and strong relationships with customers and stakeholders will help Barratt Redrow build on its strengths over the long term. “I would also like to thank David Thomas for his outstanding leadership and dedication to Barratt Redrow over many years. He will leave behind an industry-leading business with a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an exceptional team. On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere appreciation for his stewardship and significant contribution, and to wish David a very happy and well-earned retirement.”

David Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last eleven years. We have built a strong, disciplined and customer-focused business, delivering real value for shareholders, and creating thousands of high-quality sustainable homes and developments across the country. “I want to thank my colleagues across the organisation for their hard work, commitment and support. I look forward to continuing our work together over the coming months before handing over to Dean and I wish him and everyone associated with Barratt Redrow every success for the future.”

Dean Banks said: “I am proud and privileged to be joining Barratt Redrow as Chief Executive. Barratt Redrow is an exceptional UK homebuilder, leading the industry in quality, service and sustainability, with a strong platform for the future underpinned by a clear strategy and outstanding people. “I look forward to working with the Board and the wider team to build on this strong foundation and deliver long term value for customers, shareholders and communities.”