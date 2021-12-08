Baron Oil 3D seismic reprocessing is a significant milestone in re-evaluation of the Chuditch trend

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration company, has provided an update on its offshore Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 Production Sharing Contract.

3D Seismic Reprocessing

Baron’s Timor-Leste subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, Lda., which holds a 75% operating interest in the Chuditch PSC, has received interim products from the seismic reprocessing of 1,270 km2 of 3D seismic data along the trend of the Chuditch-1 gas discovery. The reprocessing work is being conducted by TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (“TGS”) at their UK processing centre, critically in close collaboration with Baron’s technical team.

Processed to an interim Pre-Stack Depth Migration, these initial data are already providing encouraging indications of improvement in the quality of subsurface imaging around the Chuditch gas discovery and offset prospects, compared to the legacy data. Interpretations from these interim data will now be used to feedback iteratively into the final sophisticated seismic processing, which remains on schedule and budget, with final data delivery to Baron during Q2 2022. The final processed version will be critical in the re-evaluation of the Chuditch discovery and surrounding prospectivity, in particular the evaluation of in-place volumes and the location of potential future wells.

Investor Webinar

An Investor Webinar on the Chuditch asset is planned for January 2022. The presentation is expected to include an updated technical overview and a discussion of the overall commercial context of Chuditch, including potential gas export options. Details of the Webinar will be announced in due course and a copy of the presentation will subsequently be posted on the Baron website.