Avacta Group pleased with promising evaluation of Affimer reagents in Integumen’s sensor systems

Avacta Group plc (LON:AVCT), the developer of Affimer® biotherapeutics and reagents, has noted the update by Integumen plc (LON:SKIN) provided today regarding their ongoing development of Affimer-based sensors for the coronavirus in waste water and in human breath.



Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group commented:

“I am very pleased to learn of the promising evaluation of the Affimer reagents in Integumen’s sensor systems. Once detailed validation of the sensors has been carried out using SARS-COV-2 virus samples at the University of Aberdeen, and we have reviewed those data, Avacta will provide a further update to the market.”

Avacta is developing novel cancer immunotherapies combining its two proprietary platforms – Affimer® biotherapeutics and pre|CISION™ tumour targeted chemotherapy. With this approach, the Company aims to address the lack of a durable response to current immunotherapies experienced by most patients. The Company’s therapeutics development activities are based in Cambridge, UK.

The Company benefits from near-term revenues generated from Affimer reagents for diagnostics, bioprocessing and research, through a separate business unit based in Wetherby, UK.

The Affimer platform is an alternative to antibodies derived from a small human protein. Despite their shortcomings, antibodies currently dominate markets worth in excess of $100bn. Affimer technology has been designed to address many of these negative performance issues, principally: the time taken, and the reliance on an animal’s immune response, to generate new antibodies; poor specificity in many cases; large size and cost.

The company’s pre|CISION targeted chemotherapy platform, releases active chemotherapy only in the tumour, thereby limiting systemic exposure and damage to healthy tissues, and thereby improving the overall safety and therapeutic potential of these powerful anti-cancer treatments.

By combining these two platforms the Company is building a wholly owned pipeline of novel cancer therapies with the aim of creating effective treatments for all cancer patients including those who do not respond to existing immunotherapies. Avacta expects to take its first drug, a pre|CISION targeted form of the standard-of-care Doxorubicin, into the clinic later in 2020 or early 2021.

Avacta Group has established drug development partnerships with pharma and biotech, including with Moderna Therapeutics Inc., a deal with LG Chem worth up to $310m, a partnership with ADC Therapeutics to develop Affimer drug conjugates and has established a joint venture in South Korea with Daewoong Pharmaceutical focused on cell and gene therapies incorporating Affimer immune-modulators. The company actively seeks to license its proprietary platforms in a range of therapeutic areas.

