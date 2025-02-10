Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Associated British Foods plc 23.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Associated British Foods plc with ticker (LON:ABF) now has a potential upside of 23.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Associated British Foods plc share price of 1,870 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 23.0%. Trading has ranged between 1,819 (52 week low) and 2,765 (52 week high) with an average of 1,286,779 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £13,712,534,797.

Associated British Foods PLC is a diversified company, with a range of food and ingredients businesses. The Company’s segments include Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. Grocery segment is engaged in the manufacture of grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses. Ingredients segment is engaged in the manufacture of baker’s yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts and cereal specialties. Agriculture segment is engaged in the manufacture of animal feeds and the provision of other products and services for the agriculture sector. Sugar segment is engaged in growing and processing of sugar beet and sugar cane for sale to industrial users. Retail segment is engaged in buying and merchandising value clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penney’s retail chains.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Associated British Foods plc 19.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Associated British Foods plc

    Associated British Foods Plc downgrades Primark sales growth for 2025

    Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) reveals mixed outcomes in its early 2025 trading update, with varied performance across business segments.
    Associated British Foods

    Associated British Foods Plc delivers substantial improvement in profitability

    Associated British Foods plc reports strong financial results for the year ending 14 September 2024, showcasing impressive profitability and growth in various sectors.
    Broker Ratings

    Associated British Foods plc -4.1% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

    Associated British Foods

    Associated British Foods H2 trading shows good topline growth and excellent cash generation

    Broker Ratings

    Associated British Foods plc -17.9% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.