AppLovin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$495.60’, now -.1% Downside Potential

AppLovin Corporation which can be found using ticker (APP) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $630.00 and $105.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $495.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $496.00 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day MA is $360.00 and the 200 day moving average is $185.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 168.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $494.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $167,903,032,498 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 108.61, revenue per share of $13.98 and a 20.86% return on assets.

AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company’s software solution provides advanced tools for mobile application developers to develop their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The key elements of its solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software Platform. AppLovin Core Technologies consists of its AXON machine-learning recommendation engine, its App Graph, and its elastic cloud infrastructure. AppLovin Software Platform includes a suite of tools for developers to get their mobile applications discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimize return on marketing spend, and maximize monetization of engagement. AppLovin Software Platform is comprised of solutions, including AppDiscovery, Adjust, MAX and Wurl. Its applications consist of a diversified portfolio of over 350 free-to-play mobile games and cover approximately five gaming genres.