Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$322.43’, now 22.4% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. which can be found using ticker (AMGN) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 with the average share target price sitting at $322.43. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $263.38 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.4%. The 50 day MA is $297.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to $305.01. The market cap for the company is 141.91B. The stock price is currently at: $264.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $173,724,332,044 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.67, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.