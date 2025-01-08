Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$319.35’, now 23.5% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 and has a mean share price target at $319.35. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $258.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $285.28 while the 200 day moving average is $304.41. The market capitalization for the company is 140.87B. The stock price is currently at: $262.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $173,965,922,975 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.43, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.