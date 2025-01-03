Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $405.00 and $195.00 calculating the average target price we see $321.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at $260.64 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 23.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $288.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $304.61. The company has a market cap of 139.37B. The current share price for the company is: $259.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $171,712,752,000 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.11, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.