Alcoa Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.2% Upside Potential

Alcoa Corporation which can be found using ticker (AA) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $58.00 and $38.50 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $47.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.43 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to $36.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.81B. Currently the stock stands at: $45.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,061,313,263 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $57.24 and a 1.86% return on assets.

Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company’s operations consist of two reportable business segments: Alumina and Aluminum. The Alumina segment consists of the Company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The alumina produced by this segment is sold primarily to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; a portion of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The Company’s Aluminum segment consists of worldwide smelting and cast house system, which processes alumina into primary aluminum, and portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. Its smelting operations produce molten primary aluminum, which is then formed by the casting operations into either common alloy ingot or into value-add ingot products. The Company has over 27 operating locations across nine countries.