Adriatic Metals PLC 9.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals PLC with ticker (LON:ADT1) now has a potential upside of 9.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Adriatic Metals PLC share price of 201 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 9.5%. Trading has ranged between 124 (52 week low) and 254 (52 week high) with an average of 60,762 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £651,483,042.



Adriatic Metals PLC is a United Kingdom-based precious and base metals mining company that is advancing the Vares Silver Operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia. The Company’s flagship Vares Project is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) north of Sarajevo, in the district of Vares. It owns 100% of the 44 square kilometers (km2) Vares Project concession. The concession area includes the mineralization included in the Mineral Resource Estimates of Rupice and Veovaca, as well as a number of prospects and exploration targets. The polymetallic underground deposit of Rupice has high grades of silver and zinc, with lead, copper and gold credits. The Raska Zinc-Silver Project is a prospective 130 km2 land package in southern Serbia, focused primarily around two historic open pit mining operations: Sastavci and Kizevak deposits that sit on the polymetallic tethyan metallogenic belt, which contain zinc, silver and lead mineralization.







