Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.38’, now 36.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ACHC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $43.00 calculating the average target share price we see $61.38. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $44.85 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $41.28 while the 200 day moving average is $62.35. The market cap for the company is 4.19B. Currently the stock stands at: $45.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,737,331,068 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.8, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 53.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$60.67’, now 60.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$62.33’, now 56.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 45.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 48.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$60.17’, now 46.6% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.