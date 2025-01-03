Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 53.0% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. with ticker code (ACHC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $78.00 and $43.00 calculating the average target price we see $60.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.0%. The 50 day MA is $41.66 while the 200 day moving average is $62.83. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 3.79B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $40.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,794,222,175 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.37, revenue per share of $34.13 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.