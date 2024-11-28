AbbVie Inc. Share Price Target ‘$204.74’, now 13.0% Upside Potential

AbbVie Inc. which can be found using ticker (ABBV) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $240.00 and $165.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $204.74. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $181.14 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $188.64 and the 200 day MA is $178.97. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 323.53B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $183.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $365,670,530,943 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 63.79, revenue per share of $31.40 and a 7.72% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.