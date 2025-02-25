AbbVie Inc. Share Price Target ‘$204.43’, now .2% Upside Potential

AbbVie Inc. with ticker code (ABBV) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $239.00 and $165.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $204.43. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $204.08 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of .2%. The day 50 moving average is $181.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $181.18. The market capitalization for the company is 362.36B. Currently the stock stands at: $205.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $362,986,027,757 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 85.88, revenue per share of $31.85 and a 8.26% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.