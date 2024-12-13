Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target ‘$129.87’, now 13.8% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $149.00 and $104.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $129.87. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $114.14 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is $116.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to $110.89. The market cap for the company is 197.97B. The current share price for the company is: $113.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $225,255,797,479 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.61, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.