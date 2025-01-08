Wingstop Inc. Share Price Target ‘$362.48’, now 24.7% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. which can be found using ticker (WING) now have 23 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $468.00 and $180.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $362.48. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $290.65 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.7%. The 50 day MA is $317.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $369.08. The company has a market capitalization of 8.24B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $282.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,282,218,959 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 82.77, revenue per share of $20.14 and a 23.06% return on assets.

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.