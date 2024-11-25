WH Smith Plc 16.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

WH Smith Plc with ticker (LON:SMWH) now has a potential upside of 16.3% according to Canaccord Genuity.



SMWH.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the WH Smith Plc share price of 1,255 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 16.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,069 (52 week low) and 1,499 (52 week high) with an average of 287,684 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,629,945,000.



WH Smith PLC is a global retailer for news, books and convenience. The Company operates through four segments: Travel UK, North America, Rest of the World, and High Street. The Travel UK segment has a presence in a range of locations, including airports, hospitals, railway stations and motorway service areas across the United Kingdom. It offers a range of products, including books and magazines, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories and food and drink options for travelers. It operates over 590 stores in travel locations and hospitals in the United Kingdom. It sells a range of products in categories, such as stationery (including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting), News and Impulse (including newspapers, magazines, confectionery and drinks) and books on high streets.







