Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

WH Smith Plc 16.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

WH Smith Plc with ticker (LON:SMWH) now has a potential upside of 16.3% according to Canaccord Genuity.

SMWH.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the WH Smith Plc share price of 1,255 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 16.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,069 (52 week low) and 1,499 (52 week high) with an average of 287,684 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,629,945,000.

WH Smith PLC is a global retailer for news, books and convenience. The Company operates through four segments: Travel UK, North America, Rest of the World, and High Street. The Travel UK segment has a presence in a range of locations, including airports, hospitals, railway stations and motorway service areas across the United Kingdom. It offers a range of products, including books and magazines, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories and food and drink options for travelers. It operates over 590 stores in travel locations and hospitals in the United Kingdom. It sells a range of products in categories, such as stationery (including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting), News and Impulse (including newspapers, magazines, confectionery and drinks) and books on high streets.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    WH Smith Plc 28.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    WH Smith Plc 21.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    WH Smith Plc 15.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    WH Smith

    WH Smith strong performance with Group revenue up 28% to £1,793m

    Broker Ratings

    WH Smith Plc 40.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    WH Smith

    WH Smith completes bank refinancing with new long term £400m facility

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.