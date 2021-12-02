Versarien Results and investor presentation out next week

Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced engineering materials group, will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 on Monday 6 December 2021.

Investor Presentation

Representatives of Versarien’s executive management will provide a live presentation relating to the interim results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at 5:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Versarien via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/versarien-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Versarien on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.