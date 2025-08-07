Follow us on:

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD): Analyst Ratings Signal Potential 58.62% Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

Investors looking for promising opportunities in the technology sector may find Upbound Group, Inc. (NYSE: UPBD) an intriguing prospect. Known for its innovative lease-to-own business model, Upbound Group operates through multiple brands like Rent-A-Center and Acima, offering consumers flexible financing options for essential household goods. With a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, the company is strategically positioned in the software application industry, catering to markets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

Currently trading at $21.75, Upbound Group’s stock has experienced a slight price increase of 0.22 (0.01%) recently, signaling a stable trend amidst market fluctuations. Despite its current trading price being below its 52-week high of $35.01, the stock has shown resilience and potential for growth. Notably, analyst ratings reflect a bullish sentiment, with 6 buy ratings and no sell ratings, underscoring confidence in the stock’s future performance.

A standout feature of Upbound Group’s financial profile is its impressive dividend yield of 7.17%, supported by a payout ratio of 85.56%. This solid yield offers an attractive return for income-focused investors seeking reliable dividend streams in the tech sector. Moreover, the company boasts a robust free cash flow of over $1.6 billion, providing further assurance of its ability to sustain dividend payments and fund growth initiatives.

Valuation metrics indicate that Upbound Group is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 4.21, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued relative to its earnings potential. This is particularly appealing when considering the company’s revenue growth rate of 7.50% and a return on equity (ROE) of 15.93%, highlighting its operational efficiency and profitability.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture. With the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $24.59 and $26.85 respectively, UPBD is currently trading below these key levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.40 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a neutral momentum. However, the MACD of -0.95, paired with a signal line of -0.54, may warrant a cautious approach in the short term.

Analysts have set a target price range between $21.00 and $49.00, with an average target of $34.50. This provides a potential upside of 58.62% from the current price level, making UPBD an enticing option for growth investors.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Upbound Group’s long-standing presence and recent rebranding from Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Upbound Group, Inc. in February 2023, reflects its strategic evolution towards leveraging digital and virtual platforms to enhance consumer engagement and increase market penetration.

For investors seeking a blend of income, value, and growth potential, Upbound Group, Inc. offers a compelling investment thesis. With its strong dividend yield, attractive valuation metrics, and significant analyst-backed upside, UPBD stands out as a noteworthy contender in the lease-to-own segment of the technology sector. As always, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct further due diligence to align with their investment objectives.

