Universal Display Corporation Share Price Target ‘$213.84’, now 38.2% Upside Potential

Universal Display Corporation with ticker code (OLED) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $260.00 and $165.00 with the average share target price sitting at $213.84. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $154.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day MA is $166.07 and the 200 day moving average is $184.41. The market capitalization for the company is 7.31B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $153.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,102,473,784 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.98, revenue per share of $13.54 and a 9.14% return on assets.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company’s additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.