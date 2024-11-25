Trainline PLC 16.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Follow us on:

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential upside of 16.7% according to Berenberg Bank.

TRN.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 490 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 420 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 16.7%. Trading has ranged between 266 (52 week low) and 423 (52 week high) with an average of 1,410,632 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,876,827,600.

Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing independent rail and coach travel platform, selling rail and coach tickets worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Consumer and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel applications and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. International Consumer segment provides travel applications and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. Trainline Solutions segment provides travel portal platforms for the Company’s own branded business units, in addition to external corporates, travel management companies and white label ecommerce platforms for train operating companies. Its subsidiaries include Victoria Investments Finco Limited, Victoria Investments Intermediate, Holdco Limited, Trainline International Limited, Trainline France SAS, Trainline SAS, Trainline.com Limited, Qjump Limited and others.



    Trainline Plc reports strong financial growth in H1 with 17% revenue increase

    Trainline plc (LON:TRN) reports robust H1 FY2025 growth, with net ticket sales hitting £3.0 billion, a 14% YoY rise, and revenue up 17% to £229 million.
