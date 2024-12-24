TopBuild Corp. Share Price Target ‘$438.73’, now 41.4% Upside Potential

TopBuild Corp. with ticker code (BLD) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $490.00 and $381.00 calculating the average target share price we see $438.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $310.28 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 41.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $369.07 and the 200 day MA is $396.98. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.20B. Currently the stock stands at: $311.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,008,672,089 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.77, revenue per share of $170.63 and a 11.75% return on assets.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company’s insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through approximately 180 branches. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.