The Cigna Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.1% Upside Potential

The Cigna Group which can be found using ticker (CI) now have 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $438.00 and $360.00 and has a mean target at $399.00. Now with the previous closing price of $337.80 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $333.13 while the 200 day moving average is $341.75. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 93.75B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $337.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $110,740,729,730 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.95, revenue per share of $808.02 and a 2.8% return on assets.

The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company’s portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.