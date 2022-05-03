Strix Group confirm final dividend, annual report and notice of AGM

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the AIM quoted global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced a reconfirmation of its final dividend, and in addition, has made available today to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Final Dividend

Following the strong financial performance in 2021, and having reviewed the Group’s overall financial position, current prospects and balance sheet requirements, the Board reconfirms its recommendation of a final dividend of 5.6 pence. This will bring the full year dividend to 8.35 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 10 June 2022 to shareholders on the register at 13 May 2022, and the shares will trade ex-dividend from 12 May 2022. As previously communicated, it is the Board’s intention to continue to increase the dividend in line with future underlying earnings.

Annual Report, Notice of AGM and AGM Procedures

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the Notice of AGM, are now available to view on the Company’s website, www.strixplc.com and have also been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 9:00am (BST) on Thursday 26 May 2022 at the Company’s Head Office, located at Forrest House, Ronaldsway, Isle of Man IM9 2RG.

With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted in the Isle of Man and the UK, subject to any unforeseen changes, we expect it to be possible for shareholders to attend this year’s AGM in person. However, the Board strongly urges shareholders to continue to comply with Government public health instructions with respect to personal responsibility for COVID-19 if they wish to attend in person. This includes taking appropriate precautions to protect themselves and other attendees by way of taking a Lateral Flow Test at least 24 hours prior to the meeting, staying at home if at risk or if unwell and adhering to strict hygiene arrangements when at the AGM premises.

Whether or not shareholders propose to attend the AGM, the Company encourages all shareholders to complete and submit a proxy form in accordance with the instructions detailed in the Notice of the AGM.

Proxy votes will be announced via the Regulatory News Service (“RNS”) and placed on our website as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Strix Group Board believes that the resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM continue to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of them.

Any changes to the arrangements for the AGM (including any change to the location or as a result of the publication of any further Government public health instructions) which the Board considers appropriate will be communicated to shareholders before the meeting through the Company’s website at www.strixplc.com and, where appropriate, by an announcement through the RNS. Shareholders are advised to check the Company’s website for updates.