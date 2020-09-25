Strix Group a solid performance and plenty of opportunity to grow (Interview)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett joins DirectorsTalk to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2020. Mark talks us through the highlights, explains which key markets are performing well for Strix, talks us through the the Halopure technology in farming and dentistry, the areas in which 14 new products are to be released this year and what we can expect to see from the company over the coming months.

Strix Group, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Its core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. The company has built up market leading capability and know-how in this field since being founded in 1982.

