Real Estate Credit Investments takes MTM hits in uncertain times only to release them later (VIDEO)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through his report entitled called “Marks taken in uncertainty, released thereafter”, provides examples of Marks findings, why he did the analysis now, reminds us why he believes RECI has better processes and updates us on the latest quarterly report.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt which is secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, – focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.