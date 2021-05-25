Real Estate Credit Investments Experience shows resilience of the model (Interview)

Real Estate Credit Investments plc (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark talks us through the key points from his piece entitled “Real Estate Credit Investments”, explains what was meant by “What did the market miss in 2020?”, recoveries and more on the 8% dividend.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt which is secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, – focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.